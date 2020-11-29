1/1
Steven M. Knudsen
1957 - 2020
Steven M. Knudsen

Neenah - Steven M. Knudsen, age 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born January 14, 1957 in Neenah, son of the late William and Lorraine (Kosky) Knudsen.

Survivors include his four children: Heather (Eric) Maas and their children: Olivia and Hunter, Jill (Dustin) Lentz and their children: Landon and Isabelle. Brett (Trinity Elmer) Knudsen, Logan (Julie) Knudsen; a son-in-law, Josh Engelmann (late wife Holly) and their children: Kira, Hailey, Paine, Damien, Dexter, William and Lincoln; a great-granddaughter, Olivia; two brothers: Bill Knudsen, Ronnie Knudsen; and several nieces and nephews.

Steven was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly; a grandson, Jacob; brother, Rickey Knudsen; sister, Cheri.

The love you shared with your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild Olive, was immeasurable. The special bond between you, Ms Belle, and Landon is unbreakable and will always be treasured. You are forever cherished, loved and will be missed all our days, and beyond. From here on out, when you come through in thoughts, memories, or conversation, there will be only smiles. The man you were in life will follow through to the angel you are in death. Never will we feel as though there was enough time spent together, hugs given, or I love you's exchanged, but forever we will remember every single opportunity and all the moments we had with you.

Due to Covid, we will not be having a service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to cover expenses. Steven's home address: 2643 Marathon Ave, Neenah WI 54956.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
