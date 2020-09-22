Steven N. SeligAppleton - Steven N. Selig, age 58, passed away on September 19, 2020. Born February 19, 1962, son of the late Carleton "Cully" and Marie Selig.He graduated from Appleton East in 1980 and attended Fox Valley Technical College for Natural Resources. Steve worked for many years at UPF in Neenah as a plastic fabricator and at Outlook Graphics. He also worked as a utility locator.Steve loved snowmobiling, hunting and going up north to stay at the family cabin in Pickerel. He was an avid sports fan and was a loud and proud Packer fan. He had a soft spot for all the family pets and most recently his cat, Wisc. Most importantly, he cherished his Sweet Pea, daughter Andrea and was so proud of her.He is survived by his daughter Andrea (Andrew) Wittchow and her son, William and her mother Jerri (Todd) Mosher; step-daughter, Lynn (Rocky) Drozd and their children, Annya, Laszlo, Memphis and Judith; long-time girlfriend, Kathy Stettner; brothers: Jim Selig and Chuck Selig; sister, Sharon (Tim) Gunther; best friend, Dave (Deb) Preimesberger. He is further survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Tim Selig, Bill Selig; stepson, Jeff Laszewski; uncle and aunt, Dan and Joyce Selig.A private family party will be held at a later date.Condolences and memorials may be directed to Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St."I found out that there weren't too many limitations, if I did it my way" -Johnny Cash