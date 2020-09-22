1/1
Steven N. Selig
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven N. Selig

Appleton - Steven N. Selig, age 58, passed away on September 19, 2020. Born February 19, 1962, son of the late Carleton "Cully" and Marie Selig.

He graduated from Appleton East in 1980 and attended Fox Valley Technical College for Natural Resources. Steve worked for many years at UPF in Neenah as a plastic fabricator and at Outlook Graphics. He also worked as a utility locator.

Steve loved snowmobiling, hunting and going up north to stay at the family cabin in Pickerel. He was an avid sports fan and was a loud and proud Packer fan. He had a soft spot for all the family pets and most recently his cat, Wisc. Most importantly, he cherished his Sweet Pea, daughter Andrea and was so proud of her.

He is survived by his daughter Andrea (Andrew) Wittchow and her son, William and her mother Jerri (Todd) Mosher; step-daughter, Lynn (Rocky) Drozd and their children, Annya, Laszlo, Memphis and Judith; long-time girlfriend, Kathy Stettner; brothers: Jim Selig and Chuck Selig; sister, Sharon (Tim) Gunther; best friend, Dave (Deb) Preimesberger. He is further survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Tim Selig, Bill Selig; stepson, Jeff Laszewski; uncle and aunt, Dan and Joyce Selig.

A private family party will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memorials may be directed to Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St.

"I found out that there weren't too many limitations, if I did it my way" -Johnny Cash






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved