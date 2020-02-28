Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2301
Steven Steffens
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
West Bend, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
West Bend, WI
Steven P. Steffens

Steven P. Steffens Obituary
Steven P Steffens

Steven P Steffens, 66, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2020 at Cedar Bay Assisted Living apartments. He was born on June 19, 1953 to Nicolas and Jean (Kupsch) Steffens in Elgin Il. He graduated from Elgin High School and the Community College of Elgin in Plastics. He moved to Jackson to be closer to his aunt Pat and cousins John & Jim Camaratta. He moved to Cedar Bay in 2019. Steve loved to play cribbage and listen to music. Steve is preceded in death by his parents.

A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Cedar Bay, his Hospice nurse, social worker and Chaplin.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend. The family will greet visitors at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. A meal will be provided after Mass. In lieu of flowers, Steve requested contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the March of Dimes.

The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
postcrescent