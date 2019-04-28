|
Steven "Dinger" R. Aldinger
Neenah - Steven "Dinger" R. Aldinger, 57, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after battling Lung Cancer and other chronic health conditions. Steve was born in Memphis, TN, in December of 1961. Though born in Memphis, Steve spent his entire life in the Fox Valley.
Steve worked for various employers which included the YMCA and the Town of Menasha Parks Department. He was also a collector, or borderline hoarder as family would teasingly say. Even though he could be described as gruff looking, Steve never lacked a sense of humor or a good punch line, and he always had a soft spot for children. He will be remembered for his outgoing eccentric personality and his wittiness, as well as his collecting.
Steve is survived by his daughter: Fawn Mannel of Menasha; grandchildren: Ethan and Vienna; brothers: Bill (Joanie) Aldinger of Greenville; Paul (Mary) Aldinger of Weslaco, TX; mother: Mary Ann Aldinger of Weslaco, TX; step-mother: Carol Aldinger of Appleton; and six nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Foster Chadek and Fallon Marquardt, and far too many friends to mention.
Steve was preceded in death by his son: Amos; former wife: Lisa; and his father: Karl.
Steve's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the ER and ICU at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, the LifeCare Hospital of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, the staff at Lakeland Care, and Dave Lee Johnson. Their care and compassion towards Steve and the family was above and beyond. The family would also like to extend special thanks to Dr. Steven Kaplan who was not only a provider, but a friend and god send to Steve and his family for too many years to count.
A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held this summer. Steve was able to give the beautiful gift of sight to someone in need.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019