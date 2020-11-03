1/1
Steven R. Wells
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven R. Wells

Appleton, Wisconsin - Steve R. Wells, age 60, of Appleton, passed away on Wednesday, October 28th. He was born on December 14, 1959 in Appleton, WI, son of Richard C. and Joyce J. Wells.

Steve lived all of his life in the Fox Valley. He worked as an eye care technician at Eye Mart Express. He enjoyed science fiction and was a big Steven King fan. He also enjoyed many forms of music and could always be found reading the newspaper from cover to cover every morning after breakfast.

Steve is survived by his daughters, Jessica Wells and Summer Wells, both of Appleton; 3 grandchildren, Josephine Tullberg, Lilyana VanZeeland and Logan Fitzhugh; mother, Joyce Wells of Kaukauna; brothers, Mike (Sybil) Wells of Marengo, IL and Patrick (Robin) Wells of Kaukauna; numerous dear family and friends

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Wells; grandparents, Ralph and Margaret Beford, Conway Wells and Dorothy Walters; granddaughter, Penelope Wells.

Due to the current circumstances, a private family service will be held for Steve. Inurnment of his cremated remains will take place at Appleton Highland Memorial Park at a later date.

To leave condolences or to share a special memory with Steve's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved