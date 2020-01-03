Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Millar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Robert Millar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Robert Millar Obituary
Steven Robert Millar

Appleton - Steven R. Millar, 37, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated in the name of "The Millar Children's Fund" for the benefit of Steven's children.

Please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com for a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent