Steven Robert Millar
Appleton - Steven R. Millar, 37, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated in the name of "The Millar Children's Fund" for the benefit of Steven's children.
Please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com for a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020