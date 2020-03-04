|
|
Steven Roy Williams
North Pole, Alaska - (July 2, 1952 - Feb. 8, 2020)
Steven Roy Williams, 67, of North Pole, Alaska passed away on Feb. 8, 2020.
Steven was born on July 2, 1952, in Neenah, Wisconsin, to parents Dewayne and Caryle)Williams. He served in the Marines during Vietnam. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. After moving to Alaska, where he lived for 35 years, Steven worked as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service in Fairbanks.
Steven is preceded in death by his father, DeWayne Williams. He is survived by his mother, Caryle Williams of Wisconsin; his brothers, Larry Williams of California and James Williams of Fairbanks; his cousins; and many friends.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020