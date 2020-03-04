Services
Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home
415 Illinois St.
Fairbanks, AK 99701
(907) 456-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Roy Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Roy Williams Obituary
Steven Roy Williams

North Pole, Alaska - (July 2, 1952 - Feb. 8, 2020)

Steven Roy Williams, 67, of North Pole, Alaska passed away on Feb. 8, 2020.

Steven was born on July 2, 1952, in Neenah, Wisconsin, to parents Dewayne and Caryle)Williams. He served in the Marines during Vietnam. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. After moving to Alaska, where he lived for 35 years, Steven worked as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service in Fairbanks.

Steven is preceded in death by his father, DeWayne Williams. He is survived by his mother, Caryle Williams of Wisconsin; his brothers, Larry Williams of California and James Williams of Fairbanks; his cousins; and many friends.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent