Steven Stephani
Black Creek - Steven M. "Scuba" Stephani, 59, of Black Creek passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 as a result of an accident at his home. He was born August 12, 1960 a son of the late Lawrence and Delores (Weiland) Stephani.
Steve grew up on the family farm where he learned his work ethic. He worked at Appvion (Appleton Papers) for 30 years.
He was an active member of the Black Creek Fire Department.
Steve enjoyed his bike rides, fishing, shooting pool and darts, bowling, playing sheepshead, working on cars and various other projects.
He was a man that would help anyone with a project or anything else they would need, always being there for his friends and family.
Steve is survived by his children: Cory, Jessica, Brock, and Dillon Stephani; close friend, Jill Stephani; siblings: Terry, Jim (Robin Douglas), Vicki, and Dennis (Karen Ocaña) Stephani; god-child, Eric Stephani; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins, other relatives, and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Mary Catholic Church, Black Creek, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Donald Zuleger officiating.
Special thanks to the Black Creek Fire Department and Black Creek Rescue teams for your care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2019