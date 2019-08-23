Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Stephani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Stephani


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Stephani Obituary
Steven Stephani

Black Creek - Steven M. "Scuba" Stephani, 59, of Black Creek passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 as a result of an accident at his home. He was born August 12, 1960 a son of the late Lawrence and Delores (Weiland) Stephani.

Steve grew up on the family farm where he learned his work ethic. He worked at Appvion (Appleton Papers) for 30 years.

He was an active member of the Black Creek Fire Department.

Steve enjoyed his bike rides, fishing, shooting pool and darts, bowling, playing sheepshead, working on cars and various other projects.

He was a man that would help anyone with a project or anything else they would need, always being there for his friends and family.

Steve is survived by his children: Cory, Jessica, Brock, and Dillon Stephani; close friend, Jill Stephani; siblings: Terry, Jim (Robin Douglas), Vicki, and Dennis (Karen Ocaña) Stephani; god-child, Eric Stephani; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins, other relatives, and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Mary Catholic Church, Black Creek, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Donald Zuleger officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to the Black Creek Fire Department and Black Creek Rescue teams for your care.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent