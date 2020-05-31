Susan A. AscherAppleton - Susan A. Ascher, age 74, passed away peacefully at Cherry Meadows on Wednesday, May 27, following an 18-year struggle with MS. Susan was born in Green Bay on January 30, 1946 to the late Norman S. and Bess (Platte) Pleier. She graduated with the class of 1964 at Xavier High School. On June 14, 1966, she was united in marriage to Robert Ascher at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton. The couple have enjoyed 54 years together. Susan started out working at Outagamie Bank, then moved to California for a short time so she could be with Bob as he was stationed in the military there, and then returned to Appleton where she worked at Guardian Life Insurance for many years. Susan enjoyed camping, especially at their permanent site at Evergreen.Susan will be missed by her husband Robert, Appleton; Daughter Lisa (Tony) Halverson, Appleton, and their children Steven (Caitlyn) Halverson, Appleton, Aaron (special friend Liz) Halverson, Appleton, and Nathan Halverson, Sussex; son Jeff (Tana) Ascher, of Neenah and their children Harmony and Melody; her brother, Richard (Pat) Pleier, Tucson, AZ; brother-in-law Jim (Audrey) Ascher, Wausau; and lifelong friend Jo Anne Schuler, Appleton. She is further survived by nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ruth Santkyl.The family would like to thank Cherry Meadows for keeping Susan comfortable so we could enjoy the time we had left with her and also to Senior Helpers for all their help over the years to help keep Susan at home.Jeff and Lisa would like to Thank their dad for everything he has done over the years to take care of mom. We know dad wanted her at home as long as possible which meant he had to take care for her the majority of time, which was not always an easy job and quite difficult at times. Dad you went far beyond what anyone could have asked, and your love for mom showed. Thank You, Dad!A private memorial service will take place. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.