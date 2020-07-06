Oshkosh - Susan A. Lesperance Scott, 64, passed away at her residence on June 30, 2020. She was born in Appleton, WI to David and Grace (Grade) Lesperance on September 13, 1955. After high school and college, she worked as a para legal in Florida before going on disability. She loved animals, especially horses, and she rescued three dogs. Susan loved to dance to The Beatle's music. She could not get enough of Brett Favre and the packers. She was enthralled with the teachings of Vince Lombardi and she loved the Badgers. Despite her illnesses, she loved to volunteer with children up to the elderly. Susan loved campaigning for a couple presidential candidates and was an ERA enthusiastic.Susan is survived by her mother, Grace Lesperance; sisters, Gaye (Jim) Hughson, Joy (Dan) McCormick, Kim (Jack) Blackstock, Keri (Ted) Taylor; brothers, Dave, Mark, Rob (Phil), and Bill Lesperance. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.Susan was preceded in death by her father, David and brother, Guy.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to animal charities of your choice.A small memorial get together will be held on Wednesday evening, July 8th. Contact the family for further details.