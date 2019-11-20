Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH
(2693 Grand Chute Blvd
Appleton, WI
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH
(2693 Grand Chute Blvd
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Hency
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan C. Hency


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan C. Hency Obituary
Susan C. Hency

Appleton - Susan C. Hency, age 75, died at Brewster Village on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on March 24, 1944 to the late Ryle and Marjie (Faust) Purdy. Susan married Raymond Ted Hency in Oshkosh on January 12, 1962. Nothing was more important to than the people in her life. She loved to encourage and make people laugh. She always welcomed company into her home and always had enough for one more person at meal time. Susan was a faithful giver to veterans' organizations and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. She loved music and singing, especially with her brothers and sisters. She was also a faithful follower of Christ.

Susan is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond; children: Holly (Bill) Fischer, Black Creek; and April (Daniel) Shern, Weston; grandchildren: Samuel and Annabelle Shern, Suzie (Mike) Hurst, and April (Nathan) Chmielowiec; great grandchildren: Blake, Audrey, Grace, Norah, and Adrah; siblings: Ryle, Douglas (Sharon) and Layne Purdy, and Mary (Steve) Dorn; She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Dawn Schumann.

Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH (2693 Grand Chute Blvd. Appleton) with memory viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Services at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Dennis Episcopo officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Daughter April Shern, 9873 Siberian Drive, Weston, WI 54476. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent