Susan C. Hency
Appleton - Susan C. Hency, age 75, died at Brewster Village on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on March 24, 1944 to the late Ryle and Marjie (Faust) Purdy. Susan married Raymond Ted Hency in Oshkosh on January 12, 1962. Nothing was more important to than the people in her life. She loved to encourage and make people laugh. She always welcomed company into her home and always had enough for one more person at meal time. Susan was a faithful giver to veterans' organizations and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. She loved music and singing, especially with her brothers and sisters. She was also a faithful follower of Christ.
Susan is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond; children: Holly (Bill) Fischer, Black Creek; and April (Daniel) Shern, Weston; grandchildren: Samuel and Annabelle Shern, Suzie (Mike) Hurst, and April (Nathan) Chmielowiec; great grandchildren: Blake, Audrey, Grace, Norah, and Adrah; siblings: Ryle, Douglas (Sharon) and Layne Purdy, and Mary (Steve) Dorn; She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Dawn Schumann.
Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH (2693 Grand Chute Blvd. Appleton) with memory viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Services at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Dennis Episcopo officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Daughter April Shern, 9873 Siberian Drive, Weston, WI 54476. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019