Susan C. Quigley
Green Bay - Susan Catherine (Suess) Quigley, age 81, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at Woodside Lutheran Home in Green Bay in the early hours on Thursday, February 28. A Celebration of Susan's life will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th St. De Pere, on Saturday, April 13. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed with the full obituary at www.ryanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019