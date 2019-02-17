|
Susan E. Vosters
Brillion - Susan E. Vosters, age 73, of Brillion, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence.
Sue was born on August 10, 1945 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Caroline (Buenzow) Benzinger. She was a graduate of Mishicot High School, class of 1965. Sue married Lawrence Vosters at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot on September 24, 1966. Before her retirement in 2004, she was employed at the Ariens Company. Sue enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, camping, and sewing. Bowling and playing cards were also hobbies of hers. Sue especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry of Brillion; their children, James (Kim) Vosters of Milwaukee, Kay (Scott) Schaffer of Hilbert, and Patty Vosters of Brillion; grandchildren, Branden Vosters, Abigail (special friend Tom), Drake, Carly, Peyton, Garrett, and Grant Schaffer, and Cody Vosters-Thurow; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Arlene Schroeder, Rita (Pat) Finnel, Mary (Jerry) Princl, and Vernon Schleis, three sisters-in-law, Donna Benzinger, Sandy (Jack) Frelich, and Barb (Jerry) Wolf, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Earl Benzinger, three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Margaret Schleis, Carol (Bud) Marks, Delores (Cyril) Franz, Bob Schroeder, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Delores Vosters, and other relatives.
Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Brillion.
Friends may call at the Wieting Funeral Home on Monday night, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A prayer service will conclude the evening. The visitation will continue on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ascension Cancer Center, her hospice nurse, and all of the sign language interpreters for their care and compassion shown toward Sue.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019