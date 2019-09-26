|
|
Susan E. Werner
Appleton - Susan Emily Werner, 74, died Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing Home. She was born in Appleton on May 15, 1945, daughter of the late Wilmer and Evelyn (Jacob) Werner.
Susan is survived by her two sisters: Lois (Joseph) Kelly, Appleton, and Naomi Groat, Appleton; five nieces and nephews: Daniel Kelly, Appleton, Joe (Karridi) Kelly, Appleton, Tabitha Jones, Milwaukee, Hope (Jim) Smock, Neenah, and Debbie (Joe) Lennon, Appleton; and 16 great nieces and nephews. She was further preceded in death by her special friend, Harold Grady; brother in-law, John Groat; and nephew, James Jones.
A celebration for Susan will be held this Saturday September 28, 2019 at VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3600 N Chippewa St. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Larry Creamer officiating.
Susan's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of both Manor Care and Compassus Hospice, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 26, 2019