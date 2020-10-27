Susan Elise Schwerbel
Appleton - Appleton - Susan E. Schwerbel, 69, passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1951 in Appleton, the daughter of Leland James and Lucile Lydia (Johnson) Schwerbel. She earned a BS degree from UW Green Bay. She was an excellent cook. As such, she served residents of Brewster Village Nursing Home as a cook for 34 years until she retired. She had a generous and giving spirit, and was always appreciative of others kindnesses to her. Over a period of years she shared the gift of life by donating over 30 gallons of blood. After her death, her corneas were donated to give the gift of sight.
Sue loved her family and friends. She also loved her cats, Pepper, Dickens, Sambo, Sheba, Midnight and Misty, as though they were her children.
She was survived by her niece Lisa (James Cripe) Schwerbel Cripe; her nephew Jamie (girlfriend Hope) Schwerbel, and their son Brandon.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Steven Lee Schwerbel, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sue felt great joy when she became a member of the Appleton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over 15 years ago, and later attended the churches temple frequently in Chicago. Sue actively pursued family history research, and over a period of years served in different roles at the Family History Library of the church. While her health permitted, she was active in the Single Adult program of the church.
Due to COVID-19, in person attendance at the funeral service will be by invitation only, please feel free to attend the Livestreamed funeral at 10:00 am, on Monday, November 2, 2020, via Susan's obituary at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.