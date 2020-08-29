1/1
Susan F. Knaack
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan F. Knaack

(nee Hoover) Of Mequon, WI. Susan was born in December of 1942 and was the third of six children to Marion and Katherine Hoover. The family owned the Tastee Bakery in Appleton, WI. Like all the Hoover children, Susie grew up working in the family business. She enjoyed sharing memories from working with her parents and siblings.

It was her experience as a retailer that helped her excel in her chosen career as a Wisconsin Broadcast Professional. Susan's career at Woodward Communications included managing WHBY/ WAPL in the Appleton Market. Susan was diligent and rose through the ranks to become the company's V.P. of Broadcast. Susan was the first woman to take the role of Chairman for the Wisconsin Broadcast Association. In 2004 Susan was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame. Her career broke barriers and forged a path for other women and their careers. After Susan retired, she continued to mentor women in their career navigation and actively supported programs and organizations that focused on empowering women.

Susan always enjoyed entertaining at her home. Cooking and baking for others gave her great joy. After the death of her beloved husband, Richard, in 2014, she moved to Highlands of Riverwalk community and also joined Crossroads Presbyterian church. Susan found a new audience to delight with her recipes. It did not take long for her to become well known for her culinary skills. Friends' and neighbor's eyes lit up and smiles grew large when they saw Susan with her little red cart filled with goodies to share.

Susan's siblings, daughters, son-in-laws, three grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews have a tapestry of stories that have been woven together from Susan's life. Susan was Intelligent, creative and a passionate person. Her large circle of family and friends will continue to share their stories and celebrate her spirit.

Visitation Friday, October 2, from 5-7 PM at the Schramka-Densow Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. Funeral Service Saturday, October 3, 10 AM at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W Chapel Hill Rd, Mequon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Family Sharing through Crossroads Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 29 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Crossroads Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka-Densow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved