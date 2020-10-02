Susan Gruthoff

Susan GruthoffAppleton - Susan "Susie" (Kasson, Kriewaldt) Gruthoff, age 74, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Susan was born on April 22, 1946, to Lester and Armilda (Hanke) Kasson in Shawano Hospital and raised in Clintonville. Susan attended Clintonville High School where she was captain of the cheerleading squad, competed in state cheerleading competitions, crowned prom queen, and she also played the french horn in band. Susie was the daredevil in her group of friends. Susan was united in marriage to her first love Ronald Kriewaldt in May of 1965. She spent much of her career bartending and waitressing at The Landmark in Clintonville and George's Steakhouse in Appleton. Susan was later married to Fletcher Gruthoff in 1984. The two of them were members of a dance club where they loved to dance, she had a love for music and dance. They also enjoyed spending time in Mexico; making new friends and developing strong friendships. They lived in Appleton and then Port-Aransas, TX., again, making friends everywhere she went. Susan returned to Appleton where she could be close to her family and lifelong friends. Family gatherings were extremely important to her. She thoroughly enjoyed get-togethers with her lifelong friends. Susan's granddaughters were her pride and joy. It is an understatement to say Susan took joy in socializing, entertaining, gathering with her treasured family and friends, and most times capturing the moments with her camera. Susan was a remarkable, strong-willed, independent, stubborn lady who was kind, caring and generous to so many. She had a love for clothes, fashion and jewelry. "A classy lady". Susan was an excellent golfer and enjoyed her golf leagues. Susan took pride in her meticulous flower gardens, and helping others with theirs. Susan loved watching and tending to her bird feeders. She loved trips to the casino and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She was a member of the Faith Community Church, Greenville, her faith in God was strong.Susan is survived by her children Gregory (Kris) Kriewaldt, Clintonville, WI; Chad (Cindy) Kriewaldt, Appleton, WI; grandchildren Brittany (Arneson) Torres (New Mexico), Kya Kriewaldt and Jenna Kriewaldt. Brother Dr. Peter (Joyce) Kasson, and sister-in-law Patsy Kasson, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and dear friends.Susan was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Millie Kasson; former husbands Ronald Kriewaldt and Fletcher Gruthoff; brother's Col. (ret) Darrell (Marilyn) Kasson, and Jack Kasson.Mom, sister, friend, aunt, grandmother you will always be in our hearts and your dance lives on. To honor your memory, we will keep smiling.In accordance with Susan's wishes there will not be a funeral service held.