Susan J. Nelson
Menasha - I've won a lot of battles over the last few years, but lost the war on January 10, 2020.
My story began on July 19, 1955. I was born to Duane "Buzz" Nelson and Nancy NaGreen Nelson Anderson in Neenah, WI. I've spent most of my life in Neenah, with a few years in Fond du Lac.
Although having a great childhood, there were some interesting moments/challenges growing up in the 60's and 70's as the daughter of a police officer. But I wouldn't have changed a thing. I was a Daddy's Girl most of my life and learned a great deal from him.
My first job was at age 15 and pretty much continued working until I became disabled at age 59. In 1973, I graduated from Armstrong/Neenah High School. Many years later, at age 38, I graduated, Cum Laude, from Marion University in Fond du Lac with a Bachelor's degree in Business/Marketing and managed to get half way through my Master's degree.
I worked for numerous companies throughout my career. The two that had the biggest impact in my life were my 20 years with Neenah Printing Div. of Menasha Corp. and my last one with Progressive Insurance. Many wonderful people.
Shortly after high school I married Ken Brietzke and had 2 wonderful kids. Our lifestyle, at the time, could be seen as sort of a "hippie" lifestyle. I made my own baby food, noodles (drying over the backs of the dining room chairs), lots of canning, venison jerky, jams and jellies, etc. I helped my husband on his trap lines, skinning and stretching hides and selling the pelts.
Later on, I married Pete Hrubesky and spent a good deal of time boating on the Wolf River. Entire summers were spent living onboard our cabin cruiser and all the shenanigans that went on at the marina with the other boaters. When in town, we enjoyed the camaraderie of great friends/"regulars" at the FireLite Lounge in Neenah. It was like one big happy family. Wonderful memories/friends remain from those days.
After divorce, I met Bobby Evans (Jeff Kaftanski), who has been my partner in life for the last 20 years. Enough can't be said about his thoughtfulness, companionship and his deep love for me and my family. He has been a God send and I can't even imagine what my life would have been without him. Those of you who know him, know exactly what I'm saying. Living behind the music scene with him has been extremely interesting and fun.
For as long as I can remember, I've always had a passion for creativity. I love to create anything/everything… Any art form or craft project you can think of, I've tried… literally. I had an arts and crafts supply store in Appleton for a little over 3 years. I taught numerous classes, both on and offsite. I learned a lot and don't regret a single moment,
I also love the casino…all casinos. Never won much but I can't think of a better way to lose that much money and have that much fun doing it..
God blessed me with a wonderful and loving family. Those surviving me include my son, Justin Brietzke and his wife Sylvia Sharp Brietzke. Also my daughter, Jill Brietzke Wilke and her husband, Jimmy Wilke. Eight beautiful granddaughters; Katie (Brietzke) and Jake Klapp, Selena Trejo (Brad Rzepiejewski), Santana Brietzke (Devin Dorn), Madison Brietzke, Adalena Brietzke, Lyric Christian, Mia Wilke and Devyn Wilke. Also a Great GrandSON, Mason Henry Michael Klapps.
Surviving me are my Mother, Sister, Dewey (Diana) Corbin and her son, Tyler Corbin, Menasha. My brother, Hippie (Paul) Nelson (Marjol Arends), Neenah. My Sister-in-Law, Laura Nelson and her kids, Matthew and Sara, Neenah. Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and all their families. So many wonderful friends; in particular, Chris and Amy Suprise, Neenah and Susan Whittaker, Neenah and the Reunion Tour Ladies that I've known since grade school.
Also surviving me is Bobby's family; His brother, Jan (Ski) Kaftanski and his family, his sister, Vicky (Ron) Sukowski and their family and Jimmy Kaftanski.
Those preceding me in death include my father and my brother, David Nelson. Also, Bobby's parents, Alvin and Virginia Kaftanski.
Special thanks and love to my Sister, Dewey for always being there for me, supporting me and helping me in so many ways… truly everything a sister could possibly be.
And special thanks to Dr. Timothy Goggins and Alicia Lambie as well as Dr, Klinkhammer and Andrea and the awesome and compassionate staff at Theda Clark Cancer Center.
I've asked that, in lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Life be held. It is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and will be held at The Dome, 1338 S. Commercial St., Neenah. A Memorial Fund will be available to help the family with expenses. Please come and support Bobby and my family in their time of need.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020