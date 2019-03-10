Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Neenah - Susan K. Larson, age 74, of Neenah passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home. She was born February 23, 1945, in Peoria, Illinois to the late Clarence and Marion (Lieby) Reinhart. Susan was a 1963 graduate of Neenah High School. For over 40 years she was employed with Wisconsin Tissue Mills until her retirement. Susan lived her life to the fullest. She was a kind and generous person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her two most favorite things were taking care of her plants and flowers outside; and being with her granddaughters/great-granddaughters.

Susan is survived by her two sons and their families: Gus (Jill) Larson, their daughter, Amanda (fiancé, Dylan Sluga) and their two daughters, Laylah and Bella; John (Sue) Larson, and their daughters, Shelby and Kaitlyn; a sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Charlie Miller; and a few other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, Susan was also preceded in death by a special friend, Bob Blahnik.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. There will be no service held.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019
