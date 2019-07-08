|
|
Susan Kay Verkuilen Washington
Neenah - The angels in heaven are having a little more fun now that Susan Verkuilen Washington, with her never-ending smile and jokingly playful personality, has joined them.
Susan passed, at the age of 52, on July 7, 2019 after a tough fight with pancreatic cancer. She was the third child born to the late William and Judith Verkuilen on November 27, 1966 in Appleton. She was the youngest child for 6 years until brother number two arrived. She could not be outshined by a shiny new baby, not our Susan. This is where her personality began to grow because she learned quickly how to be the goofy fun one, to get the attention back to her. This carried over to the rest of her life. Do you recall ever being in a room with Susan where she did not shine?
Susan had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. However, the most important part of her life was being a dedicated mother first and foremost to Ryan and Mallory Washington. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was one very proud mama. She cheered for them throughout their lives as they played sports, went to school (making sure they went to school), started their own careers or bought their first house. She was not only their mother, but also their friend. If you picture the perfect children/mother relationship, you will see a picture of Susan with Ryan and Mallory.
Along with being a mother, Susan was an amazing sibling. Being the best friend to her Sister Sandy (Steven) Kleis, who she shared many adventures. Spending time in nature walking her dog with her brother, Paul Verkuilen. Boating and telling stories with her youngest brother, Mark (Carrie) Verkuilen.
Extended family was also important to Susan. She loved spending time with family members who include Aunt Debbie/Uncle Jeff Verkuilen and Aunt Nancy/Uncle Jim Fischer, as well as a nephew, many cousins, more aunts/uncles and a step family. Along with family, Susan had the best of friends who held her hand during her good days and not so good days. Susan truly treasured her time with family and friends.
Susan was blessed with an incredible employer, Secura Insurance for 26 years. A company that supported her throughout her illness and where she created some of her great friendships. If you listen closely, I bet you can still hear her laughter in the hallway.
Susan cherished history which included researching the family legacy, going back many centuries. She also loved nature and going to parks, enjoying the beauty in every tree. No two trees were alike in her eyes. She had a talent for the arts through her imagination in photography and water coloring. She was able to find the splendor in everything, no matter how simple it was.
In Susan's own words: "Don't be sad for me. I had a wonderful life". Her life may have been shorter than we all wanted but she lived and laughed each day. Susan is now at peace in the loving arms of her mom and dad, with her dog Jack by her side.
No matter how you knew her by (Mom, Susan, Sue, Susie, Suzy Q, or Queen), she will always be in our hearts. Next time you hear a strange noise coming from above, it may not be thunder but the dazzling unforgettable laugher of Susan Verkuilen Washington, as she looks upon us from heaven.
A celebration of Susan's life will be at 6:00 pm, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Calvary Bible Church, 1450 Oakridge Rd., Neenah. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Appleton. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 3:00 pm until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank the wonderful medical teams of: Dr Tsai and Beth at Froedtert Hospital, Dr Phillips and team at Theda Care, the St Elizabeth Cancer Center team, and the Ascension at Home Hospice team. Each step through Susan's medical journey was treated with kindness and respect.
Dear Susan: Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered each day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you're always there. Until our next adventure dear sister.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 8 to July 9, 2019