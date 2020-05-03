|
Susan L. Coyle
Menasha - The world lost a beautiful soul on Monday April 27, 2020 when Susan Lynn Coyle (Schulz) passed away peacefully from this life and into eternal life.
Susan was born on December 29, 1947 to Mildred Schulz (Avise) and Max C. Schulz in Sheridan, Iowa. Susan was a true midwestern girl, moving to Des Moines, Minneapolis, and Omaha as her father's job at Skelly Oil Company expanded operations throughout the region. Susan graduated from Kellogg High School in Roseville, MN in 1966. She married Robert T. Coyle on September 5, 1970 in Omaha, NE. They moved to Wisconsin and eventually settled in the Neenah-Menasha where they called home for the past 48 years.
Susan was an amazing mother to Jeremy, Elizabeth, and David. She raised the three of them and instilled in them hard work, faith, and love for friends and family. She never took credit for their success, but her loving, caring, and adventurous spirit can be seen in all of them. Each is unique and has taken on her characteristics, raising their own children with the same loving, caring, and adventurous spirit that Susan had.
Susan was a creative artist, turning her talents into multiple successful business ventures including needlepoint and basket weaving. Susan and Bob owned and operated a small basket-themed gift shop in Sister Bay, WI where Susan taught basket weaving classes to customers, many of whom became lifelong friends. Susan and Bob took their basket weaving show on the road and traveled all over the country, teaching thousands of students the art of basket weaving. She became a nationally renowned and highly sought after instructor with her classes often selling out as soon as registration opened. Her talents afforded Susan and Bob the opportunity to travel the country, experience diverse and unique cultures, and dine on local fare. She would recreate recipes she tasted on the road, add her own twist, and made sure to regale her guests with the story of the recipe's discovery. Susan most enjoyed the American Southwest and Southern California where her and Bob would often visit. They stayed with Bob's sister Maureen Armstrong and her husband Doug for weeks at a time in Escondido, CA basking in the sun, visiting the Wild Animal Park, and breathing in the ocean air during trips to the beach.
More recently, Susan has taken up beading, knitting, and has rekindled her passion for quilting. She was also dabbling in watercolor painting and drawing, talents that surprised even her closest friends and family members. She served as the "Artist in Residence" in 2017 at the Presbyterian Synod School and shared her talents with hundreds of people as she taught various art-related, faith-based classes.
Above all, Susan was a dedicated wife to Bob for nearly 50 years. Through thick and thin, they were always by each other's side and there were far more good days than bad. Susan pushed Bob to try new things, experience new cultures, and explore his creative side.
Susan's life adventures will live in the memories of her husband Robert Coyle, son Jeremy (Julie), daughter Elizabeth Kuppernus (Troy), son David (Jessica), brother Max Schulz (Pamela), sister-in-law Maureen Armstrong (Doug), and brother-in-law Dan, grandchildren Dylan (Alyssa), Zachary, Morgan, Tyler, Riley, Trinity, and Anson, six great-grandchildren and the entire Clarbour family.
In lieu of flowers or donation, we are asking, and what Susan would want, that each of you go out and create a memory with a friend or family member in her honor. Take a day trip to Door County, host a family picnic, go on a vacation, visit a long lost friend or relative, take a cooking class with your spouse, go camping, take a road trip to nowhere, learn how to play an instrument, go to Vegas, renew your vows, or find something you're good at and teach someone else, something Susan did her entire life. Our hope is that hundreds of adventures will be had and thousands of memories will be created in Susan's memory.
