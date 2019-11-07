|
|
Susan M. Franke
Neenah - Susan M. Franke, age 56 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born June 25, 1963 to the late John and Lois Schroeder in Neenah and married Scott Franke on September 11, 1993.
Susie will be remembered as a sassy woman who was full of life. She enjoyed Friday-night sign-ins with the love of her life, Scott, loved to clean, and spend time at her camper up at Mike and Micki's but spending time with her family and friends was what her world revolved around. She was even a proud grandma to her grandfurbaby, Remington.
Susie will be fondly remembered by her husband of 26 years, Scott; by her children, Kyle (special friend Sandy Sharma) Franke and Kayla (Kevin) Hella; by her sister, Linda (Be) Waddell; and by her brothers-in-law, "Nollie," Terry, Randy, and Rick (Toni) Franke. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews: Christopher Schroeder; Angela (Jeremy) Gaschler; Christina (Bob) Herrick; Michael Leon; Jesse Nollenberg; Chelsea Franke; and Elliott Franke; as well as by grandnieces and grandnephews: Alex and Autumn Gaschler, ; and Mason and Liam Herrick.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Leon; and by her father and mother-in-law, Harold and Dorothy Franke.
A Memorial Gathering for Susie will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home.
A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
