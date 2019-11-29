|
Susan M. Johnson
Neenah - Susan M. Johnson, age 69, left the earth for her eternal home peacefully with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in Neenah on June 13, 1950 to the late Norman and June (Steffens) Zilisch. Susan retired from SCA Tissue after 34 years of service.
Susan is survived by her sons: Scott (Stacy) and Jason (Kari) Johnson; grandchildren: Christopher (Colleen) Johnson, Emilee Pankratz, and Austin Anderson; great grandchild, Everly Johnson; longtime companion and love of her life, Thomas Havinga; and sisters: Betsy (Stephen) Schroeder, Ginger (Dick) Nys, Bonnie Joosten, and Trisha (Charlie) Arndt; and brothers: David (Karen), Jimmy (Char), Clayton (Jerri), Donald (Sue), and Eddie (Tonya) Zilisch. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Zilisch.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Please send to Scott Johnson (816 Zemlock Avenue, Neenah, WI 54956). To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019