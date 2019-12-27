Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Susan M. Seelow


1964 - 2019
Susan M. Seelow Obituary
Susan M. Seelow

Larson - Susan Marie Seelow, 55, passed away December 23, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah. After her second battle with cancer. She was born September 12, 1964, daughter of Lynn and Carole (Biskup) Hanson. Susan married Paul Seelow on July 30, 1994.

Susan enjoyed spending her time outdoors, bow or gun hunting for deer, spending time at the family cabin in Boulder Junction, fishing. In high school, Susan enjoyed competing in barrel racing at rodeo events. She was a gifted cake decorator and was very creative. Susan enjoyed spending time with Paul in their yard, building their pond, and gardening. Susan had an unfortunate snowmobile accident about ten years ago, that left her unable to continue enjoying some of her favorite activities. Susan's greatest love came from her time spent with family.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Paul; their son, Hunter; her parents: Lynn (Carole) Hanson; brother, Larry (Debbie); her grandmother Verna Hanson; sister- in- law Debora Schweitzer (Jim) brothers- in- law Jeff Seelow (Marcia), Steve Seelow (Janet). Also, many nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Hanson Sr; grandparents: Michael and Adeline Biskup; mother in-law, Joanne Seelow-Hoks; step father in-law, William Hoks; and her father in-law, Gerald P Seelow.

Memorial service for Susan will be 6:30 PM on Monday December 30, 2019 at WESTGOR FUNERAL HOME, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday afternoon, beginning at 4: 00PM until the 6:30 PM service.

The family would like to thank Aurora at home for the care they have given Sue over the last few months.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave Neenah

(920) 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
