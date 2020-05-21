|
|
Susan Mary Steinacker
Hortonville - Susan M. Steinacker, age 68, went peacefully with her family by her side. Sue joined her heavenly Father with open arms, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Sue was born on September 25, 1951, in Laconia, New Hampshire. Daughter of the late Arthur and Madeleine (Lassard) Gilbert, the second of nine children. The family moved to Appleton when she was still a baby, where she spent most of her childhood. The family moved to Greenville in 1968, where she attended Hortonville High School and met the Love of her life, Jeffery Steinacker or as she liked to call him "Hiney"! They were joined in marriage on April 16, 1971. She is the loving mother of three children, Loren, Michelle and Travis. Sue and Jeff raised their children on the family farm in Greenville, WI. They would take the kids with them in the tractors when the work had to get done. Sue had a passion for flowers, from gardening to decoration; especially making floral arrangements. She worked at Steins in Appleton and then at Cuffs Greenhouse in Hortonville. Sue had her own workshop downstairs. Over the years she made many, many gifts and decorations for Christmas parties for all the ladies to take home. Anyone who has worked at the farm knows how amazing all of the meals were that she provided at night for whomever was working, nobody went home hungry or disappointed. And then came the 9 grandchildren, Sue was blessed to spend a lot of time loving and caring for them on a daily basis. Throughout the years Sue and Jeff enjoyed many adventures with their friends. From vacationing in the tropics, to boating, dancing and Sunday fun days at Wally's
Sue is survived by her husband Jeff of 49 years, children; Loren (Bobbi) Steinacker, their children; Dylan Herb and Grace Steinacker; Michelle Sargent, her children; Madeleine (Dawson), John Sargent and Anthony Ratka; Travis Steinacker, his children; Evan, Raven, Jayden, and Casen Steinacker. Father and Mother-in-law, Bruce and Evelyn Steinacker. Her siblings, Nancy (John) Schroth, Appleton, Daniel (Sheila) Gilbert, Appleton, Joanne (Ralph) Fuss, Bonduel, Cindy Wickesberg, New London, Thomas (Diane) Gilbert, Black Creek, Barbara (Earl) Hofacker, Ellington and a sister-in-law, Eve Gilbert, Reno, NV. She is further survived by in-laws Randy (Lisa) Steinacker, Appleton, Gwen (Bill) Bergsbaken, Greenville, and Penny Steinacker, Libby, MT; and also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in eternal life by her parents, Arthur and Madeleine Gilbert; brother Paul Gilbert; sister Thyra Davidson and grandmother-in-law, Margaret Steinacker.
She was greatly loved and cherished by her husband, children, and grandchildren, whom she always put first. You will be missed ever more.
Love You Susie Q
Love You Mom
Love You Grandma
Love You Sister
Love You Dear Friend.
A memorial service will be held for Sue on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Greenville with Rev. Steve Kline & Rev. Chad Starfeldt officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, May 29th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Dale Union Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For those attending, social distancing will be practiced at the visitation and at the memorial service. For family and friends unable to attend the service it will be broadcast live on the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Greenville, WI (Facebook page) and also the service will be broadcast on FM 89.7 radio, available only in the church parking lot. The service will also be recorded and posted on the funeral home website.
The family would like to thank the Compassus Hospice and Home Instead for the care they gave Sue.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 21 to May 24, 2020