Susan "Sue" Paveletzke
Boulder Junction - Susan "Sue" Paveletzke, age 70, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her dream home in Boulder Junction after a year long courageous battle with an extremely aggressive form of stomach cancer. She was born in Appleton on September 17, 1948 to Gene and Betty Biese of Kaukauna. On May 11, 1968 she married Dick Paveletzke of Menasha at Holy Cross Church in Kaukauna and had 50 wonderful years together. They were blessed with two children, Amy (Kreg) Schmitting, Menasha and Wade Paveletzke, Neenah.
She is also survived by her dearly loved granddaughter, Jordan Schmitting (Travis) and grandchildren of her heart: Johnathon, Carly and Derek Schmitting. She is also survived by seven brothers, Tom (Terri) Biese, Menasha, Jim Biese, Little Chute, Pete (Sue) Biese, Menasha, John (Nancy) Biese, Hortonville, Gene Jr. (Shari) Biese, Kaukauna, Bill (Jinny) Biese, Kaukauna, Dan (Sara) Biese, Kaukauna; four sisters, Anita Biese, Green Bay, Mary (Randy) Cottrell, Appleton, Peggy (Dave) Wittmann, Kaukauna and Anne (Brian) Kienert, Oshkosh. Sue is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. All of them wonderful, talented, smart, comical and a joy for her to see and visit with, most of them at the annual Biese Pool Party in Kaukauna.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband's parents, Ed and Elaine Paveletzke; her brother, Donny Biese; In-Law's, Kathryn Biese, Bob and Dorothy Vogel and great niece, Elizabeth Girardelli.
I'm forever grateful to my loving family, especially Dick. People are surprised that we got engaged 6 days after meeting, but I always said - when it's right, it's right. The love of my life was supportive, helpful and loving throughout this ordeal, especially the last 6 weeks. You sacrificed your comfort, sleep and energy. I love you always.
My children came as soon and as often as I needed them and offered great advice for my comfort. Strong, steady love shone my way from Amy, Wade and Kreg. Amy and Kreg helped with chores that we were unable to do and Wade was a terrific cook and dog watcher. I'll be there whenever you need me.
Jordan, my precious granddaughter, was the shining joy of my last 21 years. She made us younger and happier than we thought we'd ever be again. Remember Sweetie, when you need advice or cheering up, just think of me and I'll help.
The rest of my family and friends are too numerous to name. All of them hold a special place in my heart. I tried to call all of them to tell them how I felt but I ran out of energy. Remember I thought of you all.
Thank you to all of the staff at Marshfield Clinics- Minocqua and Marshfield. The oncology and radiology departments are outstanding. The Hospice program brought comfort and a caring environment to my home. Also a special thanks to Dr. Yasar, Dr. Wernberg and my sister, Anita.
Per Sue's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019