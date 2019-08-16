Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan R. Smith


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan R. Smith Obituary
Susan R. Smith

formerly of New London - Susan (Lange) Smith age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday August 12, 2019 after many years struggling with health issues but never complaining. She was born on August 16, 1949 in New London daughter of the late Elmer and Betty (Rice) Lange. Sue was united in marriage to Terry Smith. She worked at American Can, Menasha Corp, Kimberly Clark and West Publishing in Minnesota. She loved going on trips in their motorhome, camping, and trying her luck at the casinos.

Sue is survived by her husband Terry, daughter Andrea, West St. Paul, MN; sister Cheryl (Ken) Knorr, Shiocton; sister-in-law Cheryl (Jim) Pringel, Carlton, TX; brother-in-laws, Gary Smith, Bullhead City, AZ; Bill (Nicole) Smith, Neenah. She is further survived by many other great nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Sue is preceded in death by both sets of parents, and l brother.

A Memorial service for Sue will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline and Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 until time of service. Burial will be at Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent