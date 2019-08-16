|
Susan R. Smith
formerly of New London - Susan (Lange) Smith age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday August 12, 2019 after many years struggling with health issues but never complaining. She was born on August 16, 1949 in New London daughter of the late Elmer and Betty (Rice) Lange. Sue was united in marriage to Terry Smith. She worked at American Can, Menasha Corp, Kimberly Clark and West Publishing in Minnesota. She loved going on trips in their motorhome, camping, and trying her luck at the casinos.
Sue is survived by her husband Terry, daughter Andrea, West St. Paul, MN; sister Cheryl (Ken) Knorr, Shiocton; sister-in-law Cheryl (Jim) Pringel, Carlton, TX; brother-in-laws, Gary Smith, Bullhead City, AZ; Bill (Nicole) Smith, Neenah. She is further survived by many other great nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Sue is preceded in death by both sets of parents, and l brother.
A Memorial service for Sue will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline and Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 until time of service. Burial will be at Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019