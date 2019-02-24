Services
Fox Valley Christian Fllwshp
1200 W Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Fox Valley Christian Fellowship
Kimberly, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Fox Valley Christian Fellowship
Kimberly, WI
Appleton - Susan M. Schultz, 63, of Appleton passed away unexpectedly of heart failure in her home on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Sue was born November 26, 1955 in Columbus, Wisconsin to William and Verna (Voigt) Schultz. She was a 1973 graduate from Columbus High School. Sue graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1977 with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education and taught 5th grade in Ripon, WI for a few years. For the remainder of her career, Sue worked in Information Technology. First with Fort Howard in Green Bay, then Neenah Paper and Kimberly Clark in Neenah. A career highlight was working for Kimberly Clark in England during the late 1990's.

After retiring from Kimberly Clark in 2016, Sue filled her days with worldwide traveling and local volunteering. As a member of Fox Valley Christian Fellowship she was actively involved with their mission ministry. Sue also volunteered for LEAVEN, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

In addition to traveling, Sue enjoyed bicycling, hiking, snowshoeing, playing scrabble, and attending theatre and music productions. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family.

Survivors include a brother Thomas (Cindy) Schultz of Columbus, Wisconsin; a sister Sarah Schultz of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; a sister-in-law Mary Schultz of Waukesha, Wisconsin; two nieces Ashley (Brian) Vierck and Jaden Schultz; a nephew Gavin Schultz; a grand-nephew William Vierck; plus many cousins and dear friends around the world.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William 'Billy' and Steven.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at the Fox Valley Christian Fellowship in Kimberly. Visitation will take place from 10:30 am until the time of the service.

Memorials may be directed to Fox Valley Christian Fellowship or LEAVEN.

Online condolences may be made at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019
