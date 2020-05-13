|
|
Susan Sievert
Fremont - Susan L. Sievert, age 75, of Fremont, was unexpectedly called to her heavenly home on Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1945 in New London, WI, the daughter of the late Alfred and Leona (Grosnick) Luedtke. She became a child of God through holy baptism on January 28, 1945 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dale and was later confirmed there as well. In 1963, Susan graduated from New London High School. She then attended college at UW Whitewater and Eau Claire, where she earned her Masters Degree in Business Education, before beginning her career in teaching. On August 8, 1975, Susan married Roger Sievert at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dale. Roger opened his own business, Oshkosh Lumberyard, in 1999 and Sue worked alongside him until retirement. Roger preceded her in death on November 25, 2016. Susan was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield. She attended church every Sunday and participated in weekly Bible classes with Pastor Fritz. Her faith in Christ was very strong and she began each day with her Grace Talk Devotions. Susan enjoyed sewing, making rag rugs, baking banana bread for all of the children at Kuddly Kids Child Care and the students at St. John's Lutheran School. Her pride and joy was watching her grandchildren participate in baseball, softball, football and basketball, and she was well known for baking cookies for all of the team members. Susan loved spending her extra time with her dog, Cooper, getting her nails done by Peter at New York Nail Bar in Oshkosh and getting her $1.06 Diet Coke from McDonald's.
Susan is survived by two children, Jenny (Micah) Robbert; Dale and Eric (Danielle)Sievert, New London; her grandchildren, Josiah, Ava and Malachi Robbert and Easton, Mataya and Emmerson Sievert; a step-daughter, Tracy (Fran)Schmidt and their children, Calista, Laken and Tavia; her mother-in-law, Mildred Sievert; her brothers and sisters, Leon Luedtke, Hortonville; Carol Struensee, New London; Alice(Ken)Jennerjohn, Hortonville; Lou(Karen)Luedtke, Dayton, OH; Len(Diane)Luedtke, Amherst Junction; Joan(Marcu)Brei, Neenah; Jean(Grant)Waltke, Rio Rico, AZ; her sister-in-law, Ruth Luedtke, Medina; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Luedtke and her father-in-law, Clarence Sievert.
A visitation for Sue will be held at the Sievert home on Saturday, from 1-3 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm. Pastor Paul Fritz will officiate. This will be a public event but social distancing will be strongly enforced.
A memorial fund has been established and can be sent to Lewin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 393, Fremont, WI 54940.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 13 to May 14, 2020