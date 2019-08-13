|
Susanne Batley
Neenah - Susanne (Blank) Batley, loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend, unexpectantly went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12th.
Born in Neenah, on April 2, 1938, graduating from Appleton West, Susie, as she was affectionately known, held many jobs. From her first job out of high school at AAL, to her years at Kitz and Pfeil in Appleton, and recently as hostess at the Ground Round in Neenah, wherever she worked she was loved by co-workers and customers. She naturally made each feel like they were her favorite.
Beyond her work though, Susie's true passion and devotion was to her husband Ray, and to her children, Stacey, Michael and Christopher, who all survive her. Her eight grandsons will deeply miss her and hearing her sing "Happy Birthday" to them over the phone. She never missed a birthday.
Susie and Ray were married 58 years and recently enjoyed their dream trip to Europe.
Her family and friends will remember her quick smile and laughter, her love for conversation (she never ran out of words!), and how present she could be with other people. Deeply relational, she never failed to make a caring connection. She carried that over to her volunteering at her church, Peace Lutheran,( 1228 S Park Ave Neenah, WI 54956), where her funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:30am. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 9:00am until the time of the service, and a reception will follow starting at 1:00pm at Bridgewood Resort and Conference Center, (1000 Cameron Way, Neenah, WI 54956)
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Theda Clark Medical Center in Appleton, especially Amy and Penny, for the compassion and care for Susie and the entire family during her time there. In lieu of flower, memorials can be provided to Peace Lutheran church in Neenah.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019