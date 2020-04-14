Services
Sister Suzanne Noffke O.p


1937 - 2020
Sister Suzanne Noffke O.p Obituary
Sister Suzanne Noffke, O.P

Racine - Sister Suzanne Noffke, O.P., 83 passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Tuesday April 14, 2020.

Ione Wilhelmina was born March 3, 1937 to Harry and Minnie (nee: Kemps) Noffke in Appleton, WI. At her reception in 1955 she was given the religious name Sister Suzanne. She professed her first vows in 1957 and her final vows in 1963.

Sister Suzanne spent many years in service to others in teaching, writing, lecturing, translating and Community Leadership. From 1970 to 1976 she was the President of the Racine Dominicans. She was well known for her work on St. Catherine of Siena. She authored many books and for many years was the Community Historian. In 2012 she became the Siena on the Lake Coordinator.

Sister Suzanne is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters, Associates and numerous friends world-wide; her brothers Larry (Joanne), Tom (Lidia) and Steve (Jean) Noffke; brother-in-law Richard Edge; sister-in-law Judy Noffke; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Jim and her sisters Phyllis Edge and Doris Carlson.

A Memorial Service for Sister Suzanne will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to Hospice Alliance and the staff of Siena Center Supportive Living who cared for Sister Suzanne.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
