Suzanne "Suzie" Radtke
Kaukauna - Suzanne "Suzie" Radtke, age 58, earned the wings of an Angel on November 7, 2019 and is now resting comfortably in the arms of Jesus.
Visitation for Suzie will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 S. Washington Street in Combined Locks, WI, with a celebration of her life beginning at 12 noon with Pastor Nate Gauerke officiating. A Service of Committal will be held at 11am on Tuesday at the Sheboygan Lutheran Cemetery with the Rev. James L. Hartman officiating.
A complete obituary can be seen at www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019