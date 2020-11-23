Swain E. AndersonAppleton - Swain E. Anderson, 71, of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Hospital with his family by his side on Sunday November 22, 2020. Swain was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 26, 1948 to the late Eaton and Charlotte (Brunner) Anderson.He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, camping with his wife and granddaughter, and also enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Braves.Swain is survived by a daughter; Ellen (Kevin) Kaelin, a granddaughter; Mackenzie, Sister; Karen LaBorde, and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Jane Anderson and brother-in-law; Jon LaBorde.The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Elizabeth hospital for all the special care they provided Dad this past week.Per Swains' wishes, no services will be held.