|
|
Sydney Rose Gattuso
Appleton - Our beautiful Angel Sydney, silent from the start. Your footsteps echo loudly, as you dance upon our hearts.
Our baby girl left this earth on 3/12/19. She leaves behind her loving family and friends whom will always love her: Parents Kala and Stephan Gattuso, Great grand parents Joan Theilman and Jackie Gattuso, Grandparents Teresa and Paul Swick, Linda and Robert Acord & Matt and Nancy Gattuso, Aunts and uncle Jessica Martin (James), Michelle Schweitzer (Brian), Eric Acord (Tiffany), Ariel Becker (Travis), Lilla Swick and cousins Colton & Sklyar Schweitzer, Ella Acord and Jack and Zoey Becker.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 25, 2019