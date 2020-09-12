Sylvia BorchardtMenasha - Sylvia V. Borchardt, age 92, of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1928 in the Town of Saxeville, WI, the daughter of the late Henry and Leona (Hertzfeld) Magdanz.In 1946, Sylvia graduated from Weyauwega High School.On May 15, 1955, Sylvia married Karleton Borchardt at Emmaus Lutheran Church in the Town of Lind. Together they had five children. Sylvia devoted her life to taking care of her family, friends and church. Her sewing talents were found in the Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls she made, as well as many doll clothes and quilts, and most recently face masks She also loved baking, and always had homemade treats for her family and enjoyed trying out new recipes.She was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Menasha. .Sylvia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Karleton; three Sons, Russell (Karen), Neenah; David (Kathy), Neenah; Greg (ShanShan); CA and a daughter, Sue (Patrick) Jasen, CO; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Emily(Zac), Katie(John), Trevor, Tracey(Sam) and Christopher; three great-grandchildren, Jaidyn, Edwin and Zoe; a sister-in-law, Karen(Robert)Borchert-Manteufel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. .She was preceded in death by her son, John(Joyce) Borchardt; her siblings, Viona, Elna, LaVera, Irma and Albert "Buddy"; a brother-in-law, Curtis(Cynthia)Borchardt and a brother-in-law, Myron Borchert.Visitation will be held from 9-11AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 Broad St., Menasha. Private family memorial service will follow and inurnment will take place in Wolf River Cemetery, Fremont. A memorial fund has been established for the building fund at Trinity Lutheran Church.