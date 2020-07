Sylvia HopfenspergerAppleton - Sylvia Helen Hopfensperger died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Care Partners Care Center in Appleton.She was born March 17, 1923 in Appleton, daughter of the late Edward and Hilda (Reneir) Nass. She was united in marriage to Eugene Hopfensperger on June 1, 1940 in Appleton. She loved spending time with her twin sister, Sadie, playing Rummy with family and friends.She is survived by her younger sister Hidagard Verbaten at American Grand Assisted Living, Appleton: adopted daughter Linda Harder, Clintonville; daughter-in-law Shirley Hopfensperger, Combined Locks; 7 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her twin sister Sadie Hopfensperger, her son Arthur Hopfensperger, and granddaughter Dee Ann Mielke.A Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Chapel on Newberry Street, Appleton, WI on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with a service at 11:30 a.m. and with lunch to follow.