Sylvia M. Huth
Appleton - Passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 83. Sylvia was born August 8, 1936, in Appleton, to Wilbur and Bertha (nee Gurnee) Froehlich. Sylvia was a lifelong resident of Appleton and member of First Congregational UCC. Sylvia and her husband Elton were married for 43 years. Together they purchased land and built a cottage on Anderson Lake as a place to create lasting memories with their children and grandchildren which they enjoyed for 35 years. Holidays were important to Sylvia; she took pride in family traditions and making sure each decoration was placed correctly. She always looked forward to visits from her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sylvia also volunteered at Appleton Medical Center for many years.
Sylvia is survived by her children Lynn Hanna, Debbie (John) Anderson, and Dan (Jennifer) Huth; grandchildren Bill (Beth) Hanna, Matt (Becca) Hanna, Katie (Matt) Schmeltzer, Heidi (Matt) Cross, Becky (Alex) Krueger, Amy Schlender, Adam Huth, and Stephanie Huth; eight great grandsons and two great granddaughters, sister-in-law of Jackie Gurnee, Vivian Huth, and Carol Delke. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Elton, her parents, her sister Dorothy White, and brother Bill Gurnee.
Funeral services for Sylvia will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at First Congregational UCC, 724 E. South River Street, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Steven Savides officiating. Visitation at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Interment at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials to the First Congregational UCC in Sylvia's name are appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020