Sylvia S. Theis
Appleton - Sylvia Shirley Theis, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Brookdale in Appleton, following a lengthy struggle with Alzheimers. Sylvia was born on December 11, 1939 in the Town of Bloomfield, daughter of the late August and Dora (Klotzbicker) Strey. She was united in marriage to Ken Theis on June 27, 1970. He preceded her in death in 1994. Sylvia enjoyed time spent with relatives and friends; especially nieces and nephews. Things that were important to her were her faith, golfing, bowling, fishing, bargain hunting and trips to her cabin up north on the Pine River. She formerly worked at AAL, Copps Food Center and did volunteer work.

Sylvia is survived by her sisters, Lavera Strey and Beatrice Artz as well numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her dog Korbe and numerous siblings.

The graveside service for Sylvia will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Concordia Cemetery in West Bloomfield. Friends and family are invited to the Waters Supper Club in New London following the graveside Ceremony, at 4:00 p.m.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
