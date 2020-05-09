Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Tamara M. Schoultz


1968 - 2020
Tamara M. Schoultz Obituary
Tamara M. Schoultz

Appleton -

Tamara Marie Schoultz, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a short illness at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born on May 9, 1968, the daughter of Jerome and the late Jackie (McKinzie) Schoultz.

Tammy was a welder most of her adult life, most recently working at Bay Ship in Sturgeon Bay. She loved life, her flowers and especially her 3 German Shepherd dogs.

She will be sadly missed by her father, Jerry; her brother Kevin; her boyfriend Jonathan Noel; her daughter Tara (Taylor) Holtz; her 3 grandchildren, as well as many extended family and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth ICU.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 9 to May 10, 2020
