|
|
Tamara M. Schoultz
Appleton -
Tamara Marie Schoultz, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a short illness at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born on May 9, 1968, the daughter of Jerome and the late Jackie (McKinzie) Schoultz.
Tammy was a welder most of her adult life, most recently working at Bay Ship in Sturgeon Bay. She loved life, her flowers and especially her 3 German Shepherd dogs.
She will be sadly missed by her father, Jerry; her brother Kevin; her boyfriend Jonathan Noel; her daughter Tara (Taylor) Holtz; her 3 grandchildren, as well as many extended family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
A special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth ICU.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 9 to May 10, 2020