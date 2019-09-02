|
|
Taylor Folk
Fremont - Taylor Kennedy Folk, age 17, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019 due to complications from surgery. She was born on September 25, 2001 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of John and Sara (Von Wahlde) Folk. Taylor was excited to begin her senior year of high school at Weyauwega-Fremont. She participated in many activities throughout the school and especially loved being involved in sports. She excelled in volleyball, basketball and softball, both on her school teams and in club sports throughout the year. She spent her summers proudly being a life guard at the Wega pool, which allowed her to work on her awesome tan. Taylor was a member of the National Honor Society and had planned on continuing her education in college to enter into a career in the medical field. Taylor will always be remembered as a vibrant, energetic young lady who had a smile that would light up the room. Her contagious laugh, bright personality and great sense of humor will forever be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew her. Above all, Taylor was dedicated to loving God, and showing people that loving spirit. Taylor leaves behind her dad and mom, John and Sara; two brothers, Morgan and Bailey; and her sister, Sydney; her grandfather, Elmer Von Wahlde; aunts and uncles, Marlene(Leo)Schlangen; Nancy Folk, Rob(Hollie)Folk; Butch(Karen)Von Wahlde; Bonnie(Paul)Middendorf; Jim(Carol)Von Wahlde; Lori(Ernie)Zehowski; her godfather, Tom Rousslang; her special friend, Jacob Davies; her furry companion, Mollie; cousins, other relatives and many many friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Milton Folk and Darlene Meier; her maternal grandmother, Shirley Von Wahlde and cousin, Dustin Middendorf. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 4:30 PM at the Weyauwega-Fremont High School gymnasium, 500 E. Ann St., Weyauwega. Father Xavier and Father Dan Felton will officiate. Burial will be in East Bloomfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at the high school, from 4-9:25 PM and on Thursday from 3:30 until the time of mass. A memorial fund is being established to set up a scholarship in Taylor's name.
Taylor's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee for their care and compassion during her stay there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 2, 2019