Ted G. DorseyNew London - Teddy George Dorsey, age 69, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with his family by his side, after fighting a very brave battle with cancer. Ted was born on January 24, 1951 to the late Donald and Olyne (Schlegel) Dorsey. He was united in marriage to Carol Meunier (Quella) on September 10, 2005. Ted had a love for the outdoors. He could often be found up north at the cabin fishing and hunting birds. We would often ask "Where's Ted?" We knew where he was. He was outside tinkering, putzing or fixing something others would throw away. Not sure what he enjoyed more, saving money by spending hours fixing something or having a new project to work on and an excuse to be working in the garage. Ted loved his family more than anything and would stop the world to watch his grandkids, as he loved them deeply. He was fun and one of the kindest people. Ted was also the first one to pick on you as soon as you let your guard down and loved you to give it right back, equally as much. He retired at 62 from RE&D, where he put in 28 years. Prior to that, he worked with his brother Kim painting houses. Ted loved building cars, trucks, his son's racing go-cart and anything with an engine. He loved making the trailers and fixing them equally as much.Ted is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Ted (Meadow) Dorsey and Dustin (Brittney) Dorsey; step-sons, Chad Meunier and Mark (Dawn) Meunier; grandchildren, Rozalyn and Raddox Dorsey and Chloe and Teagan Meunier; brothers, Steve (Gloria Marsh) Dorsey and Kim (Corinne) Dorsey and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law Nancy Dorsey.The funeral service for Ted will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and social distancing observed.The family request that Ted's friends please pay their respects at the visitation, as the funeral ceremony will be reserved for immediate family. The ceremony will be recorded and available for viewing on the funeral home website.