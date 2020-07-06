Teresa "Terri" DraheimHortonville - Teresa "Terri" Draheim, age 72, passed away unexpectedly from causes unrelated to her cancer on July 3, 2020, at Thedecare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI. Terri was born on April 9, 1948, in M. Gladeach, Germany, to her parents Adam and Leokadia Nowinski. Terri was married to Dennis Delbert Draheim on October 19, 1968. She was a loyal employee at Tyson Food, formally Hillshire Farm, where she worked for over 37 years. Terri loved to smile. In her last years of life Terri and the girls created a bucket list and were working to cross things off; they traveled to places like Hawaii and Nashville and experienced zip lining and many other activities. She enjoyed hunting every year with "the group" and loved watching her grandchildren play sports. She also had a special spot in her heart for her great-grandchildren. Terri loved spending time with her two dogs, Izzy and Chloe.She is survived by her children: Tracy Draheim (Mike) and Dan (Erin) Draheim; grandchildren: Shelby (Shane) Van Straten, Austin Draheim, Riley Draheim (Calista), Dorsey Draheim (Sabrina) and Morgan Draheim; great-grandchildren, Tenlee, Toby, Mac, and Cecilia Van Straten; and sister: Steffie (Herman) Danke. Terri is further survived by numerous brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Terri is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dennis.A memorial service will be held for Terri at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Borchardt and Moder Funeral Home in Hortonville, WI, with Fr. Michael Thiel officiating. A public visitation will be held for Terri from 9:00 am until the time of the service where social distancing will be practiced and masks are encouraged.