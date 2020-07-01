Teresa FreemanShawano - Teresa "Terry" Lynn Freeman, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, following a brief illness. Terry was born on June 13, 1955, to Sidney and Bernice (Herter) Freeman in New London. She was united in marriage to Sherry Anne McCluskey on November 22, 1997, in Green Bay. Terry worked at Sturm Foods in Manawa for a few years and she loved to draw.Terry is survived by her wife, Sherry Anne; parents, Sidney J. and Mary Freeman and Ron Jaeger; siblings, Mary Marcks, Diane (Tim) Riske, Chris (Kim) Freeman, Dorothy (Bill) Millard, Kathy Kruse, Gail (Mark) Leonard, Laura (Luke) Knobe, Paula Freeman, Sara (Bill) Kluth and Kara (Eric) Jones. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Terry was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice.A Memorial Service for Terry will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12 Noon until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.Terry's family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Appleton.