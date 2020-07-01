1/1
Teresa Freeman
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Freeman

Shawano - Teresa "Terry" Lynn Freeman, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, following a brief illness. Terry was born on June 13, 1955, to Sidney and Bernice (Herter) Freeman in New London. She was united in marriage to Sherry Anne McCluskey on November 22, 1997, in Green Bay. Terry worked at Sturm Foods in Manawa for a few years and she loved to draw.

Terry is survived by her wife, Sherry Anne; parents, Sidney J. and Mary Freeman and Ron Jaeger; siblings, Mary Marcks, Diane (Tim) Riske, Chris (Kim) Freeman, Dorothy (Bill) Millard, Kathy Kruse, Gail (Mark) Leonard, Laura (Luke) Knobe, Paula Freeman, Sara (Bill) Kluth and Kara (Eric) Jones. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice.

A Memorial Service for Terry will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12 Noon until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.

Terry's family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Appleton.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved