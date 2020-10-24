Teresa "Terry" Talbot
Appleton - I was born on March 8, 1958 which would make me 62 years old. I passed over to my heavenly home on October 22, 2020 with my family literally surrounding me - I am one of 7 children, and that makes for a big crowd. I had cancer and fought that battle for 15 years, finally giving up when Heaven looked better to me than staying here and being miserable.
My large family consists of my mother and father, Elizabeth (Bette) and Stephen (Steve) Talbot, my much beloved son, Tim, my sisters: Tina (Dan) Boggess, Cary Lee (Bob) Dvorak, Lisa (Bill) Kapinski, Stevie (Andy) Klein, Amy Talbot and my one and only brother, Michael Talbot.
I also had another companion that meant the world to me and who never left my side until he passed in December 2018 - my wonderful dog, Mickey. I will miss our long conversations, and even though he kept most of his thoughts and opinions to himself, his silences spoke volumes. Never was there a gentler, kinder soul - that is if you overlook the fact that he was a "blanket hog". I love you and will miss your wet nose and warm brown eyes - until we meet again.
I lived my entire life in Appleton and graduated from Appleton West High School in 1976. I worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital until 1979 when I got married and my son was born. Then later I worked for the Appleton Area School District for 9 years. For the next 23 years, I worked for Fox Valley Surgical Associates in Appleton and retired in 2018.
There are many little details in my life that might sound interesting to someone, but really my life consisted of my family, raising my son, Tim, my work and remembering where my blessings and trials came from. My relationship with God has been a strong force in my life, but never stronger than in the last 15 years. I learned to recognize God's hand in most of my circumstances and even though I did not always receive my challenges well, I knew that I best leave the big decisions to God. He knew what I needed in order to grow far better than I did.
I am grateful for all the love and never-ending support I received from my family and friends. Thank you Pat for calling me and keeping me company when I felt alone. Thank you Dawn for your never-ending support and generosity during my many hours of "need" which usually meant I was feeling sorry for myself and needed some type of medicinal chocolate. Diane Thiel who managed to make my Rick Springfield dreams come true on one night that I will never forget. And, Cathy Laeyendecker who offered her help and prayers at every turn.
Thank you for everything, Dr. Avi BarLev, then after your retirement, Dr. Bill Guenther, and then later, Dr. Xin Yao - plus all the wonderful nurses from Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology and then the Thedacare Cancer Center, who all cared about me and for me. I am so very grateful for the warmth and kindness that was shown to me every time I stepped through their doors. They were with me through some of the hardest days of my life. Thank you all!
Her family would also like to extend an extra special thank you to: Stonna, Cali, and Kim with HomeAid Health Care, Compassus Staff, and Chaplain Matthew Cornelius, who all provided such heartfelt comfort and care.
A private family service will be held. Live Stream of the service will be available on Terry's obituary page at www.wichmannfargo.com
at 11:00 a.m on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for the American Cancer Society
and the Fox Valley Humane Association.
"Life is hard, and rarely easy, but there is always, always, always something to be grateful for."