Terrance J. Sonnenberg
Menasha - Terrance J. Sonnenberg, "Terry", age 43, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July
3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born January 14, 1977 in Appleton, son of Allen and Nancy
(Trunk) Sonnenberg.
Terry Sonnenberg graduated from Menasha High School Class of 1995. He went on to work in construction for many years. His family was everything to him, Jack and Ellie were his heart. Terry lived for his family and loved every moment with them. Campfires with his family were some of his favorite times. Terry was an avid sports fan of ALL Wisconsin teams, a die-hard Packer backer. He loved fishing and being outdoors. Terry had a deep passion for all music and he will always be known for his selflessness, compassion and having one of the biggest hearts.
Survivors include his wife, Leah; two children: Jackson and Ellie; his parents, Allen and Nancy Sonnenberg; his brother, Tim (Amber) Sonnenberg; Nephew and Niece: Mason and Bella Sonnenberg;
paternal grandmother, Lois Sonnenberg; and many loving relatives and friends who will always carry him in their hearts.
Terry was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Sonnenberg; and maternal grandparents Edmund (Dutch) and Gail Trunk and his paternal grandfather, Lyle Sonnenberg. As well as an Uncle Glen Trunk.
Terry will forever live on in all our hearts and we will always hear his laughter. Legends never die.
A private family service will take place with a public Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2:00PM to 11:00PM at the Telulah Park - Large Pavilion, 1300 E Newbery St., Appleton, WI 54915. In honor of Terry please wear your favorite sports team jerseys or shirts. In lieu of flowers please donate to our Go Fund Me account at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/godspeed-terry
