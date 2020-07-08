1/1
Terrance J. Sonnenberg
1977 - 2020
Terrance J. Sonnenberg

Menasha - Terrance J. Sonnenberg, "Terry", age 43, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July

3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born January 14, 1977 in Appleton, son of Allen and Nancy

(Trunk) Sonnenberg.

Terry Sonnenberg graduated from Menasha High School Class of 1995. He went on to work in construction for many years. His family was everything to him, Jack and Ellie were his heart. Terry lived for his family and loved every moment with them. Campfires with his family were some of his favorite times. Terry was an avid sports fan of ALL Wisconsin teams, a die-hard Packer backer. He loved fishing and being outdoors. Terry had a deep passion for all music and he will always be known for his selflessness, compassion and having one of the biggest hearts.

Survivors include his wife, Leah; two children: Jackson and Ellie; his parents, Allen and Nancy Sonnenberg; his brother, Tim (Amber) Sonnenberg; Nephew and Niece: Mason and Bella Sonnenberg;

paternal grandmother, Lois Sonnenberg; and many loving relatives and friends who will always carry him in their hearts.

Terry was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Sonnenberg; and maternal grandparents Edmund (Dutch) and Gail Trunk and his paternal grandfather, Lyle Sonnenberg. As well as an Uncle Glen Trunk.

Terry will forever live on in all our hearts and we will always hear his laughter. Legends never die.

A private family service will take place with a public Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2:00PM to 11:00PM at the Telulah Park - Large Pavilion, 1300 E Newbery St., Appleton, WI 54915. In honor of Terry please wear your favorite sports team jerseys or shirts. In lieu of flowers please donate to our Go Fund Me account at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/godspeed-terry

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 11:00 PM
Telulah Park – Large Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 7, 2020
I was fortunate to have many good times in high school with Terry. He was always a great friend who loved to laugh. He is a part of a few of my best memories in school! I was fortunate to have taught his son, and had a few conversations about how Terry adored his kids and wanted them to do well in all they did. My deepest condolences to his family. His legacy lives on in his children, and in all of us, to share with others. Rest well, Terry.
Wil
Friend
July 7, 2020
Terry, you will truly be missed. Our kids loved their Uncle Terry and you were the best brother. R.I.P. we love you forever
Tim and Amber and Mason and Bella
Brother
July 7, 2020
Nancy.. So very sorry for your loss of your Son Terry you are in our thoughts and prayers..
Debbie Depner
Family
