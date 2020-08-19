1/
Terrance J. Sonnenberg
Terrance J. Sonnenberg

Menasha - Terrance J. Sonnenberg, "Terry", age 43, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

A private family service will take place with a public Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2:00PM to 11:00PM at the Telulah Park - Large Pavilion, 1300 E Newbery St., Appleton, WI 54915. In honor of Terry please wear your favorite sports team jerseys or shirts. In lieu of flowers please donate to our Go Fund Me account at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/godspeed-terry

Westgor Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 11:00 PM
Telulah Park - Large Pavilion
WESTGOR FUNERAL HOME - Menasha
1140 Appleton Rd.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 720-0314
