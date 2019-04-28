|
Terrance P. Aerts
Lakewood - Terrance Aerts age 71, originally of Kimberly, passed away as a result of a heart attack on April 23, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born April 18, 1948 to Glenn and Betty Aerts. On October 7, 1967, he married Lynn Schwab.
Terry was a graduate of Kimberly High School in 1966 and began his career at Combined Locks Papermill and later Asten Johnston until his retirement, at which time they moved to Lakewood.
Terry will be dearly missed by Lynn, their children Amy (Todd) Van Hout; Tim (Peggy) Aerts; and Dan (Mary) Aerts; as well as his grandchildren: McKenna, Owen, Ethan, and Kirsten Aerts. He is further survived by his brother Tom (Lisa) Aerts, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Betty Aerts.
Terry enjoyed time spent at their Lakewood cottage with family and friends. He was an avid hunter and fishermen, and enjoyed teaching those hobbies to his children and grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of his life. Many great times took place at the cottage with family, friends, relatives and neighbors, who all enjoyed his sense of humor and all the shenanigans they all took part in.
A private family memorial service will be held in Lakewood at a later date.
Dad, thank you for working so hard when you were young to give us a great life and many opportunities.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019