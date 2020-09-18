1/1
Terrance P. Frank
1953 - 2020
Terrance P. Frank

Sherwood - On Monday, September 14, 2020, Terrance P. Frank, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 67. Born on February 21, 1953, to Harold and Dorothy Frank, he graduated—to his mother's great relief—from Kaukauna High School in 1971. On March 30, 1973, he married Lois Bosch. Together they raised two sons, Aaron and Justin, and one daughter, Jessica. A proud union carpenter, Terry founded his own construction company in the mid-'80s and worked for many regional contractors before taking a "retirement gig" as a groundskeeper at High Cliff Golf Course. There, co-workers affectionately referred to him as "Windsock" due to the predictive abilities of his legendary mustache. A life-long motorcyclist with a preference for fast bikes—"I'll never be old enough for a Harley!" he would often proclaim—Terry loved spending time at the house he built on Lake Winnebago, and especially enjoyed sturgeon season in February, for which he had a perfect record of never spearing a fish in over 30 years. A reliable and well-loved friend who was always available to help with projects big or small, Terry will be remembered for his ready conversation, his sarcastic sense of humor, and his often-unprintable witticisms that his grandkids will never forget.

Terry is survived by Lois, Aaron and Stephanie (Quinn), Justin and Noelle (Lincoln), Jessica and Drew (Herrmann), six beloved grandchildren—Kiva and Ruby, Genevieve and Iain, and Joseph and Madeline—and many, many in-laws and outlaws.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the High Cliff Golf and Event Center in Sherwood, WI from 1-4 pm, with a Time of Remembrance planned for 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Terry's name to "A Ride for Hope," which provides support to Fox Valley cancer patients, at fvrideforhope.com. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming 'Wow! What a ride!'" —Hunter S. Thompson






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
High Cliff Golf and Event Center
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
