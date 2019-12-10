|
|
Terri Thiel
Appleton - Terri Thiel, age 52, passed away unexpectedly and went home to her Savior on Sunday, December 8th 2019. Terri was born on May 30th, 1967 to the parents of Carolyn Thiel and John Thiel. Terri spent her childhood years growing up on a farm in Black Creek, WI and attending Seymour High School.
Terri had a gift for finding the positive in people and loving the little things in life that meant the most to others. She enjoyed growing plants, walking in nature and attending prayer services.
Terri had many friends throughout her life who she touched with kindness and thoughtfulness. She especially loved all of her friends at the Genesis Club where she frequently visited.
Terri is survived and will be deeply missed by the love of her life Steve Anderson; parents, Carolyn Thiel and John and Jo Thiel; sisters, Lisa Lewin (Rick), Jackie Ots, Marney Verhasselt (Mike); brothers, Michael Thiel (Arline), Scott Thiel; nieces, Kayla Lewin, Justine Vander Heiden, Lauren Verhasselt, Alexa & Aubrie Thiel; nephews, Brandon & Dillion Wegner, Kevin Vander Heiden, Corey Lewin, Matt & Jon Verhasselt, & Max Ots. Terri was preceded in death by her grandparents William and Sylvia Thiel; and Ruth and Dan Milanowski.
Terri's family will receive relatives and friends at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton on Friday, December 13th from 9-11 a.m. Service to follow.
Darling Terri, we will forever miss you. Enjoy Christmas with God and his angels.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019