Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Herminath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry "Buck" Herminath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry "Buck" Herminath Obituary
Terry "Buck" Herminath

Shiocton - "Buck" Terry Ray Herminath died peacefully on April 24, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center with his family by his side. He was born to the late Reuben and Ida (Handschke) Herminath on May 7, 1941, in Shiocton. On June 6, 1964, Buck married the former Karla Rae Klahn and would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this summer.

He enjoyed hunting, trapping, auctions, playing cards, and especially fishing with his daughters on Lake Lucerne.

Buck is survived by his wife Karla, his daughters Jill (Roderick) Vyse, and Ronna Herminath; his granddaughters Zoey Vyse and Kennedy Brush; a brother William (Doris) Herminath; a sister-in-law Joyann Klahn; and nieces and nephews Melissa (Brent) Roubal, Matthew (Melissa) Herminath, Ted (Gina) Klahn, Kari (Mike) Coenen, and Julie (Dave) Hartmann. He is further survived by many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and fathers-in-law, Linda Klahn Andrews, Theodore Klahn, and Kenneth Andrews; and a brother-in-law Rolland Klahn.

A private family service will be held at United Methodist Church in New London on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent